QS Investors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $172.35 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.