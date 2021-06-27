QS Investors LLC Sells 59,246 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,246 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

BK opened at $50.99 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

