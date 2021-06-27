Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $6.08

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $598.91 million and approximately $221.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $6.08 or 0.00017692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,518,598 coins and its circulating supply is 98,484,795 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

