Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 47,319 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1,658.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

