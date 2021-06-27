Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,218 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

