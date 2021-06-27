Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 32,588 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 12.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

IP stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.