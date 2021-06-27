Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 4,706 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Pool by 8.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $307,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 761.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $455.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $259.31 and a 1 year high of $464.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

