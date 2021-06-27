Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR opened at $163.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.85. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -217.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

