Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 33,752 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2,077.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,768,000 after acquiring an additional 512,663 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after acquiring an additional 380,475 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in The New York Times by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYT stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

