Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 12,198 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.