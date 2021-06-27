Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.10. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

