Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

