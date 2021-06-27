Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 127.5% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 59,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $175.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

