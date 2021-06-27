Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.81 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after buying an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after buying an additional 595,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000,442 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $65.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.