Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 387.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,442,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,463,422,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,382,253,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,316.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

