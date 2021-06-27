Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in RPM International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE RPM opened at $88.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.53.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.