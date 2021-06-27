Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.43 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,546.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 198,165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 438.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

