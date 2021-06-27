Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.67 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $620.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.00 and a 12 month high of $622.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.