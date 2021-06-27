Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $285.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $202.90 and a one year high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

