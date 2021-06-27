Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.64 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

