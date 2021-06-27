Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 9.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

SCCO stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

