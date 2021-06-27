Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 583.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $1,580,566. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

NYSE X opened at $23.64 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

