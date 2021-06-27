Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.54 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $258.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

