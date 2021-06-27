Quantum Resistant Ledger Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,803.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $16.17 million and $56,803.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,190.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.51 or 0.05554291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.50 or 0.01375402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00384219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00121284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00609896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00386782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006506 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00038740 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,288,189 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.