QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) versus Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Critical Contrast

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get QuantumScape alerts:

This table compares QuantumScape and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A Atkore 14.32% 67.44% 17.92%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.89%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.00%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Atkore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Atkore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -74.26 Atkore $1.77 billion 1.91 $152.30 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Summary

Atkore beats QuantumScape on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.