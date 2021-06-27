QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $155,451.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00019673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00584192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036819 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

