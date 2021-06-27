QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $362,447.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

