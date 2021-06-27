Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.90.

RXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $228,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,208,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,577 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.