Radix (EXRD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.54 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $90.21 million and $2.54 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00586678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036988 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.