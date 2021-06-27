Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading 19.8% Lower This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $486,622.81 and $3,867.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,104,665 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

