Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $5.02 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $232,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

