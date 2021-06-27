Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $9.77 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,768,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $267.24 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $159.24 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.