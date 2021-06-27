Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 74,200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

