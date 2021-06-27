Rally Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $83.00 million and $1.46 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162846 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,528.57 or 1.00454874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,663,712 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

