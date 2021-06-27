Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Ralph Lauren worth $87,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

