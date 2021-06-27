Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $587.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report sales of $587.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.20 million and the highest is $675.08 million. Range Resources posted sales of $376.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

