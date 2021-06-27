Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $820,795.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00586229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037026 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

