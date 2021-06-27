Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 2,434 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.31% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $55,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

