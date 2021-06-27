Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 74,551 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,551 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 2.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.18% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $190,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $315.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.34 and a one year high of $318.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.