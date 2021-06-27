Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

