Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.26% of RingCentral worth $70,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $302.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,208.04 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

