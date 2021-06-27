Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $82,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

NFLX stock opened at $527.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

