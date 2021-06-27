Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $96,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 699,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,921,000 after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $486.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $490.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

