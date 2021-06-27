Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.17% of Xylem worth $31,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

