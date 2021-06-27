Rathbone Brothers plc Has $26.18 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $137.65 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.