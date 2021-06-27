Rathbone Brothers plc Has $31.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.13% of The Clorox worth $31,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

Shares of CLX opened at $176.65 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.56.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

