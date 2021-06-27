Rathbone Brothers plc Has $71.30 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 144,434 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $71,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $51.73 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

