Rathbone Brothers plc Has $83.01 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,517 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.14% of Autodesk worth $83,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,064,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 13.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 23.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,856 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $288.74 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.