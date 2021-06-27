Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 1,155 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $76,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $620.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.00 and a twelve month high of $622.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

