Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $92,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

NYSE SPGI opened at $412.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $412.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

